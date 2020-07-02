Govt. urged to bail out north Andhra advocates

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

02 July 2020 23:22 IST

‘Livelihood of lawyers at stake as court proceedings suspended in the wake of pandemic’

The Indian Association of Lawyers, Andhra Pradesh, has urged the State government to bail out to the advocates affected by the extended holidays of the courts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than 9,000 advocates in North Andhra region have lost their sources of income with the extended holidays. The suspension of court proceedings has delivered a blow on the advocates whose make their ends meet from the fees paid by their clients during the hearings,” said Indian Association of Lawyers (AP) working president K.S. Suresh Kumar.

Many advocates who otherwise earn around ₹25, 000 to ₹1 lakh per month in the form of fees are enduring financial crisis as their income have reduced to almost zero owing to either closure of courts or virtual hearings from March 24.

Stipend stopped

Usually, the advocates’ income plummets during the summer holidays.

The hopes of earning a decent amount after the summer holidays this year sank in the wake of pandemic and the crisis may continue as the courts are taking up the emergency cases only, Mr. Suresh Kumar pointed out.

“The government had assured to allocate ₹100 crore to the welfare of advocates, but the funds are yet to be release. The payment of a stipend of ₹5,000 to junior advocates has also been stopped for the last four months,” Suresh Kumar said.

Vizianagaram Bar Association former president Kantubhukta Srinivasa Rao urged the judicial authority to resume the court works with a strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Health card sought

K. Satyavani, a senior advocate from Srikakulam, urged the State government to issue health cards to the lawyers.