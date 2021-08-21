Govt. urged not to reduce seats in IIIT-Etcherla

TDP senior leader Kalisetti Appalanaidu on Saturday urged the State government not to reduce the seats in IIIT-Etcherla in the district.

In a press release, he said circulation of news that the government might reduce 500 seats out of the 1,000 in the current academic year had become a cause of concern for the students aspiring to join the institution. He said more than 1,000 seats were required on the campus as it had been serving students of seven districts, including the North Andhra region.

Mr. Appala Naidu said that there was a huge demand for the IIIT seats as all the students passed the Class X this year with the government promoting them due to COVID-19 pandemic.