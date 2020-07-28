Govt. trying to weaken Dalit youth’s death case: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA

28 July 2020 23:03 IST

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the State government of trying to weaken the case relating to the death of Chirala-based Dalit youth.

Demanding an impartial probe into the alleged killing of Y. Kiran Kumar, who was reportedly beaten up for not wearing a face mask, Mr. Lokesh said the guilty should be punished so as to prevent such incidents in future.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Lokesh asked the government to desist from its plans to cover up its failures. He urged the government to ensure a fair investigation to bring out the truth in the Dalit man’s death case. The family members of Kiran Kumar have demanded the arrest of the police personnel for the alleged attack, he said.

It may be recalled that the Chirala youth was stopped on the road and allegedly beaten up by the police following an argument over not wearing a face mask.