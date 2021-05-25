Govt. trying to solve teachers’ problems: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2021 23:22 IST

Unions want teachers to be considered frontline warriors

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday assured the representatives of various teachers’ unions that the government would take a considerate view of their problems and solve them at the earliest.

Addressing a video-conference with the representatives of various teachers’ unions, he said the YSRCP government had good intentions of developing the education sector and address the issues faced by the teaching community.

The union leaders put forth their set of demands insisting that teachers be identified as frontline warriors, since they had been working at the risk of their health, and immediate steps to rid them of the problems caused by the many apps introduced by the authorities concerned.

They said the government should announce ex gratia for the teachers who died of COVID-19 and look into the issues of promotions and transfers.

They appreciated the development of infrastructure facilities in schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme and other reforms and said they were in favour of the conduct of 10th class board examinations.

Responding to them, the Minister said the video-conference was part of the government efforts to get a firsthand account of their problems and initiate efforts to solve them.

The Minister said along with the lives of the students, the government was equally concerned about the health of the teachers, and pointed to the fact that he had appealed to the Centre to allocate a special vaccine quota for the teaching community.

Nadu-Nedu works

In a separate meeting with the department officials, Mr. Suresh gave them June 20 deadline to complete the works taken up under Nadu-Nedu programme. He wanted the officials to ensure that the school kits under Vidya Kanuka scheme reached the institutions in time. He said construction of compound walls was taken up for 557 schools, and of them, 382 had been completed and the remaining were in various stages of progress.

On Vidya Kanuka, he said the plan was to take up distribution of the kits from June 1 to July 3. He discussed the syllabus and academic root map of the YSR Pre-Primary schools.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Vetri Selvi, Director of School Education V. Chinaveerabhadrudu and officials of the engineering wing were present.