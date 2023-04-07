Govt. transfers 57 IAS officers in a major reshuffle in A.P.

April 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

In a major reshuffle, the State government has transferred 57 IAS officers in the State. Apart from shifting many senior officials, the government issued G.O. 635 dated Thursday appointing new Collectors to eight districts.

Special Chief Secretary (labour and employment) Anantharamu has been posted as Special CS to the Minorities Welfare Department. R.P. Sisodia, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Director General of APHRDI. AP Genco MD B. Sridhar has been posted as AP Pollution Control Board Member Secretary. Nellore district Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu has been posted as MD, AP Genco. Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Pravin Kumar has been posted as Vice-Chairman and MD of APIIC.

Retired IAS officer Adityanath Das, who is working as Adviser to Government, is relieved from full additional charge of the post of Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi. Saurabh Gaur, who is working as Secretary, I.T.E & C Department is transferred and posted as Resident Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan, New Delhi.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sasidhar is transferred and posted as Secretary, I.T.E & C Department, while Vizianagaram district Collector Surya Kumari is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Skill Development Corporation MD S. Satyanarayana has been posted as Endowments Commissioner while the incumbent Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal has been moved as Secretary, Labour Department. Intermediate Board Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu has been posted as Labour Commissioner.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar has been given additional charge as Intermediate Commissioner.

K. Harshavardhan has been made full-time MD Of Sports Authority of AP while allowing him to continue as Director of SC Commission.

Vizianagaram, Nellore, Sri Satya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts got new Collectors. Anantapur Collector S. Nagalakshmi has been posted as Vizianagaram Collector while Kurnool Collector P. Koteswara Rao has been appointed as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA).

Sri Satya Sai district Collector P. Basanth Kumar has been posted as MD of the AP Swachh Andhra Corporation. Chittoor Collector M. Harinarayana has been posted as Nellore Collector and Bapatla Collector P. Vijayakrishnan as Director of Social Welfare. Krishna Collector P. Ranjith Basha has been moved to Bapatla as Collector.

Shagili Shan Mohan is new Chittoor Collector and Director of Industries G. Srijana is Kurnool Collector. GVMC Commissioner P. Rajababu has been shifted as Krishna Collector. Eluru Joint Collector P. Arun Babu is new Collector of Sri Satya Sai district. Employment Director Lavanya Veni is Joint Collector of Eluru.

Narapu Reddy Mourya has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati. Prudhvitej Immadi has been posted as CMD, APEPDCL while P. Sreenivasulu is posted as Joint Collector.

M. Vijaya Suneetha, Director, Civil supplies, is posted as Director, Women Development & Child Welfare, replacing A. Siri.

G. Veerapandian, V.C. & M.D., A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Director, Civil Supplies, until further orders.

A. Siri is posted as Joint Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district, while J. Venkata Murali, Joint Collector, West Godavari, is posted as Director, Tribal Welfare. S. Rama Sundar Reddy, Joint Collector, Kurnool, is transferred as Joint Collector, West Godavari. C.M. Saikanth Varma, Joint Collector, YSR district, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of M.A. & U.D. Department for posting him as Commissioner, GVMC. Thameem Ansaria, Joint Collector, Annamayya district, has been directed to report in General Administration Department.

Former SAAP MD N. Prabhakara Reddy has been transferred and appointed as Joint secretary of CCLA.