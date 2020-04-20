Govt. to wind up ‘non-viable’ courses in degree colleges

In a significant development, the government has identified certain ‘non-viable’ combination of courses offered by government degree colleges in the State and has asked the Special Commissioner of Collegiate Education to close these courses and also to reduce the intake of students in certain other combination of courses.

The list of the combination of courses proposed to be wound up and the colleges offering them include: History-Economics-Computer Applications (BA) in the Government Degree College (GDC) at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district, History-Political Science-Computer Applications (English Medium-BA) and also Micro Biology-Chemistry-Computer Applications (EM-B.Sc) at GDC, Piler in Chittoor district, Biotechnology (B.Sc) at GDC, Nandikotkur in Kurnool, Mathematics-Economics-Computer Science (B.Sc) at GDC, Udayagiri in Nellore and Math-Physics-Chemistry (Telugu Medium - B.Sc) and History-Political Science-Computer Applications (Urdu medium - BA) at GDC, Rayachoti in Kadapa.

The other combinations proposed to be done away with are History-Economics-Spl. English (BA) and Maths-Statistics-Computer Science (B.Sc) in GDC (W) at Ongole, Computers (BA) at GDC, Kaikaluru and Maths-Physics-Chemistry (B.Sc) at GDC, Bantumilli in Krishna, Social Work-Education-Psychology (BA) at GDC, Visakhapatnam, Computer Application (B.Com) at GDC, Gummalakshmipuram, Vizianagaram, Maths-Physics-Computer Science (B.Sc - EM), Maths-Physics-Chemistry (B.Sc - TM) and Biotechnology-Zoology-Chemistry (B.Sc - EM) at GDC, Koduru in Kadapa.

B.Com courses

Similarly, Biotechnology and Micro-biology courses offered in the B.Sc course by the GDC (W), Madanapalle in Chittoor district are proposed to be closed as also General Maths-Physics-Chemistry in B.Com and B.Sc and Botany-Zoology-Chemistry (B.Sc) at GDC, Gudur in Nellore district, General B.Com course in GDC, Rapur in Nellore, History-Economics-Political Science (BA - TM) at GDC (W), Kadapa, Maths-Physics-Electronics (B.Sc), Maths-Physics-Chemistry (B.Sc - TM), Taxation (B.Com) and Economics (MA) at GDC, Movva in Krishna district and Maths-Physics-Chemistry (B.Sc) and History-Economics-Computer Applications (BA) at GDC, Valmikiuram in Chittoor district.

At GDC, Tekkali in Srikakulam, the courses of Biochemistry and Economic Politics offered in B.Sc and English-History-Economics-Rural Industrialisation in BA will be wound up, general B.Com course at GDC, Satyavedu in Chittoor, History-Political Science-Sociology (BA - TM) and Maths-Physics-Chemistry (B.Sc - TM) at GDC, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district and general B.Com and Zoology-Chemistry-Fisheries (B.Sc) at GDC, Vidavaluru in Nellore district will be chucked out.

The government has also suggested that intake of students be reduced in 15 different courses offered by various colleges across the State.