Govt. to tap solar energy for 9-hour free farm supply

The State government is committed to providing nine hours of quality free power to farmers and has approved a proposal to set up 10,000 MW of solar power projects.
A GO issued by the Energy Department on Monday said that the new project aims at switching to solar power which costs less and providing nine hours free power supply to agricultural consumers. The State government will continue to pay the average transmission cost and average distribution cost to the discoms. Further, the government is also committed to paying the balance cost of the power consumption.
Presently, farmers are being supplied nine hours of power supply in two groups. The annual agricultural consumption for 18.37 lakh pumps is about 12,221 MU per year as approved by APERC for 2020-21 financial year. The subsidy bill for agriculture has almost tripled from ₹3,186 crore in 2015-16 to ₹8,534 crore in 2020-21 due to reduction in cross subsidy.
The subsidy requirement for agriculture is further expected to rise due to increase in number of pump sets and increase in power supply. The subsidy support for free power supply is likely to increase from ₹8,900 crore to ₹18,819 crore by 2030-31 due to an increase in new connections.
The State government hence has decided to implement the solar power project and issued operational guidelines for implementation of the scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath