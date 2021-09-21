Govt. to soon roll out online movie ticket system

Vijayawada

21 September 2021 00:38 IST

Move to make entertainment affordable and process transparent, says Minister

Information and Public Relations and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has announced the government’s decision to soon roll out an online ticket system for cinemas after a meeting with producers, distributors and exhibitors on Monday and claimed it has the support of the film industry.

Mr. Venkataramaiah told mediapersons that a delegation of Tollywood, comprising Dil Raju, D.N.V. Prasad, Adiseshagiri Rao, D.V.V. Danayya, C. Kalyan and others, extended their support to the government’s online ticketing initiative.

He said online issuance of tickets was intended to ensure entertainment (movies) at government-set pricing and that it would bring in the much-needed transparency by curbing the sale of black tickets which help in tax evasion.

Assurance

The Minister said the film industry representatives brought various issues to the government’s notice and necessary steps would be taken to sort them out after a detailed examination of the same.

The government would positively respond to any request that benefits public and its sole aim was to make entertainment available to the general audience at rates that do not burn holes in their pockets, Mr. Venkataramaiah said, while promising to look into the problems faced by Tollywood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Kalyan said the meeting discussed the completion of four shows by midnight and 100% occupancy. The industry representatives would have talks with the Chief Minister in the near future to resolve any issues that remain.