Govt. to soon introduce e-stamp system for registrations in State

January 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

It will bring in more transparency and reduce scope for misuse, says official

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Registration and Stamps Department is going to introduce ‘e-stamp’, a new system replacing the existing stamp vendors’ system, where a vendor sells stamps for registration and other documentation purposes. Soon, the government will make stamps available through internet-based service centres across the State. 

The e-stamp will have all the key information including the name and other details of the purchaser and will be printed directly by the authorised selling centres. As the total amount paid by the customer will also be printed on the e-stamp, it can also serve as a receipt for the payment. Once this system is introduced there will be no physical stamp sale in the State. 

Initially, at least 2,000 e-service centres will have the facility. 

V. Rama Krishna, Inspector General (Registration & Stamps), told The Hindu that the new initiative would bring more transparency in stamp sales and registrations.

In fact, there were certain problems with the existing stamp vendors’ system like misuse of the stamps and creation of back-dated ones. “Such things will not be possible in the online system. As and when a stamp is sold, its unique identity is uploaded on the computer system and stored in the master server and there will be no scope for any tampering or misuse of the stamp,” he said. Issues like collection of additional charges by the stamp vendors and delay or restricted timings in issuance of stamps at the sub-registrar offices would also be resolved, Mr. Rama Krishna added.

