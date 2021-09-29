Govt. to set up aqua hubs, retail outlets across State

Move to increase local consumption, ensure better prices for aqua farmers, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that aqua hubs and retail outlets are being set up across the State not only to provide nutritious food to people but also ensure better prices to aqua farmers by increasing local consumption.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said complaints were received that exporters and processing companies were forming a syndicate and cutting the prices for aqua farmers. “The government is stepping into the pre-processing, processing and retail sectors to solve this problem,” he said.

He told officials to create awareness and provide training on cultivation of sea foods having export potential. New regulations on aquaculture should be strictly enforced, he said.

Officials should ensure that subsidies reached aqua farmers and come up with ideas to further improve their lot, he said. Opening small restaurants at aqua hubs could be explored, he added.

He released the Fish Andhra logo.

40,000 jobs

The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 40,000 people would be directly employed through aqua hubs and affiliated retail stores. Around 80 aqua hubs and 14,000 retail outlets would be made available by January 26. Pre-processing and processing units would be ready by December next year.

They said steps were being taken to set up 10 processing plants and 23 pre-processing plants to save farmers from the clutches of syndicates and ensure better prices for them.

Works related to four fishing harbours – each at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada – were started and the facilities would be ready by June-July next year. Construction of five more harbours would be taken up in December 2021 and completed within 18 months, they said.