Govt to save Rs. 14,450 crore on smart meters

March 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has stated that fixing of smart meters for agricultural pumpsets will be completed in a year. The process for finalisation of tenders in this regard is going on. The State government will save more than ₹14,450 crore per annum once the smart meters are fixed across the State, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayanand, referring to the results of a pilot project taken up in the Srikakulam district, said the fruits of savings could be expected in two to two and a half years. The government could save 2.81 million units (MU) per month in Srikakulam district. The average agriculture consumption was 8.46 MU per month in 2020-21, and it came down to 5.65 MU per month in 2021-22. There were 25,524 connections in Srikakulam district when fixing of smart meters was taken up, he said.

In Srikakulam, 83% of the smart meters were functioning, while 6.6% were either burnt or stuck. The agency that had taken up the smart meters contract was responsible for the replacement of the smart meters that were damaged. The Discoms need not bear the cost. Thirty-three per cent saving could be possible going by the experience from Srikakulam prior project, he said.

Mr. Vijayanand said there were 16,66,282 farmers in the State of which 16,55915 had given their mandate for fixing the smart meters. About 10,000 farmers don’t have bank accounts and the government was taking steps to help them in opening bank accounts so that subsidies could be transferred into in to their accounts as well. The government was spending more than ₹4,000 crore on smart meters, and the Central government was giving a subsidy of ₹1,600 crore, he added.

APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Padma Janardhana Reddy, AP Transco CMD and AP Genco Managing Director B Sreedhar, and Joint Secretary (Eenrgy) BAVP Kumar Reddy were also present.