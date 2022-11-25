Govt. to reward Gurukul school students in A.P. with medals to promote healthy competition and improve performance

November 25, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To encourage healthy competition in Gurukul schools, class-wise medals would be presented to students performing well in academics, sports and other activities, said Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister said the new initiative would be implemented from January 3 in all Gurukuls across the State. The students performing well in studies would be given gold, silver and bronze medals, he said, adding that those of Classes 5 to 8 would be assessed based on the marks acquired in general tests while their seniors from Classes 9 to 12 would have to perform well in the weekend tests to bag these medals. Students of each class would be given six medals (two gold, two silver and two bronze). The assessment would be for 100 marks and the students’ performance in other activities would also be taken into consideration, he said.

The students with talent in sports and other activities, beside academics, would be presented with all-rounder medals. Each school would be given 48 academic and 48 all-rounder medals which would be given on a ‘rolling’ basis, transferring from one ‘class topper’ to the other every weekend, he explained.