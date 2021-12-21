Govt. to release one DA to employees

The DA would be paid from January 2022 onwards.

The State government issued an order (G.O. 99) releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) of 5.24% of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2019. The government revised the DA sanctioned to employees from 33.536% to 38.776%.

Employees of zilla parishads, mandal parishads, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, agricultural market committees (AMCs), Zilla Grandhalaya Samsthas, work-charged establishments, teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions including aided polytechnics, non-teaching staff of universities including A.P. Agricultural University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Dr. YSR Horticultural University, who are under regular pay scale will benefit from this.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation chairman K. Venkatarami Reddy thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government for taking steps to release the DA. The DA would be paid from January 2022 onwards. The DA arrears would be paid in three instalments from January 2022, he said.