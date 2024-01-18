Govt. to release interest subsidy on housing scheme today

January 18, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government will release an amount of ₹46.90 crore towards interest reimbursement to 4,07,323 eligible beneficiaries under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

The government is reimbursing the interest subsidy twice a year. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday, according to a release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

“The government, besides giving free house site pattas to over 31 lakh beneficiaries, is providing a benefit of ₹2.7 lakh for construction of houses to each of them, and is spending around ₹1 lakh on an average on infrastructure development,” the release adds.

The government is providing a financial assistance of ₹1.8 lakh per unit, besides making available sand worth ₹15,000 free of cost. It is also providing other construction material at a subsidised price of ₹40,000. This apart, the government is arranging a bank loan of ₹35,000 at an interest rate of 3% as against the normal of 9-11%, the release says.

The government is reimbursing the interest that is levied beyond the 3%. It has so far provided ₹4,500.19 crore as loan to 12.77 lakh beneficiaries, the press release adds.

Each woman beneficiary has received an asset worth at least ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, the release claims.

