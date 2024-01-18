ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to release interest subsidy on housing scheme today

January 18, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh government will release an amount of ₹46.90 crore towards interest reimbursement to 4,07,323 eligible beneficiaries under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

The government is reimbursing the interest subsidy twice a year. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday, according to a release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

“The government, besides giving free house site pattas to over 31 lakh beneficiaries, is providing a benefit of ₹2.7 lakh for construction of houses to each of them, and is spending around ₹1 lakh on an average on infrastructure development,” the release adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is providing a financial assistance of ₹1.8 lakh per unit, besides making available sand worth ₹15,000 free of cost. It is also providing other construction material at a subsidised price of ₹40,000. This apart, the government is arranging a bank loan of ₹35,000 at an interest rate of 3% as against the normal of 9-11%, the release says.

The government is reimbursing the interest that is levied beyond the 3%. It has so far provided ₹4,500.19 crore as loan to 12.77 lakh beneficiaries, the press release adds.

Each woman beneficiary has received an asset worth at least ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, the release claims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US