Govt. to release ₹584 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena today

December 29, 2023 - VIJAYAWADA

The State Government will release ₹584 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount directly into the joint accounts of 8,09,039 mothers and students for the quarter July-September 2023, at a programme to be organised at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

With this tranche, the total amount disbursed so far under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena will be ₹18,576 crore. “This is ₹6,435 crore more than the expenditure incurred by the previous government,” a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department said.

“With the aim of providing higher education to the poor students, the government is reimbursing the total fee regularly on quarterly basis directly into the accounts of the mothers of students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family,” the release added.

The government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of the students but also their board and lodging expenses.

“A financial assistance of ₹20,000 to the students pursuing degree, engineering and medicine, ₹15,000 to those studying polytechnic and ₹10,000 to the ITI students is being given in two instalments every year under the Vasathi Deevena scheme. Assistance under the scheme is given to all children in a family, irrespective of their number,” the release claimed.

To ensure that the final year students who had written, or were completing their exams did not face any financial difficulties, the government had already released ₹185.85 crore to 2,00,648 students in May 2023 and August 2023, well before the respective quarters ended.

Funds were also being released to 59,724 final year students who recently completed their exams, or preparing for the exams, as part of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the release added.