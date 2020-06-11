Govt. to reduce Bhogapuram airport by 500 acre to make it 2,200

VIJAYAWADA

11 June 2020 23:46 IST

Cabinet nod to 10,000 MW solar power project for farm sector

The State government has decided to limit the Bhogapuram airport project to 2,200 acre instead of the original plan of 2,700 acre. The government would take back 500 acre.

The company has agreed to develop the airport in 2200 acre, according to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the State Cabinet had cleared a proposal to set up a 10,000 MW solar power project to supply 9-hour free power during day time to the farmers in the State besides setting up of an Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP). As part of the IREP, 550 MW of wind power, 1200 MW of hydel power and 1,000 MW of solar power would be generated, he said.

Under the Green Energy Development Charge, the State government would be earning a revenue of ₹32 crore. During the TDP regime, the government paid only ₹2.5 lakh per acre for the project, but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to award ₹5 lakh per acre, he said.

Ramayapatnam port

The Minister said that the Cabinet had approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by RITES for the Ramayapatnam port. Under phase-I of the project, the government would spend ₹3,736 crore on construction of the port in 802 acre in 36 months. The State would extend ₹200 crore for the phase-I while the remaining portion would be pooled through loans, he said.

Irrigation projects

The Veligonda project had been allotted ₹1,411.56 crore for land acquisition and compensation and ₹522.85 crore for the R&R package of the Gandikota reservoir. “The State government saved ₹405 crore through reverse tendering of the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project. The Megha had bagged the contract by quoting ₹2,811 crore which was 12.6% less than IBM value of ₹3,216 crore. A joint memorandum of understanding would be filed before the High Court to award the contract, the Minister said.