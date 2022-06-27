Govt. to organise week-long programmes to celebrate Alluri’s birth anniversary

Cultural shows to mark celebrations every day at Alluri Sitarama Raju Samskrutika Kala Kendram in W.G.

The State government is organising week-long programmes to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju from June 27 to July 4, said West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi.

The district administration planned various programmes to highlight the struggle launched by ‘Manyam Veerudu’ Alluri Sitarama Raju against the British rulers.

Many Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), charitable trusts, service organisations and educational institutions would take part in the celebrations along with the government departments, Ms. Prasanthi said.

On June 29, a huge rally would be taken out with a 125-feet national flag and a cycle rally would be organised at Bhimavaram the next day.

Playlets, fancy dress, folk songs and other cultural shows depicting the war waged by Alluri Sitarama Raju to achieve freedom would be performed at Sitarama Raju Samskrutika Kala Kendram, S.R.K.R. Engineering College, Vishnu and D.N.R. Colleges in the evening hours during the week, said the Collector at a press conference here on Sunday.

The 125 th birth anniversary of the great leader would be celebrated on a grand scale at Mogallu, his birth place in Palakoderu mandal in West Godavari district, Ms. Prasanthi said.