Andhra Pradesh: Govt. to offer job, benefits to Sarpavaram SI’s family

Eluru Range DIG G. Pala Raju and Kakinada SP M. Ravindranath Babu (left) recalling the service record of M. Gopala Krishna, who reportedly ended his life in Kakinada two days ago, at a press meet in Eluru.

May 15, 2022 20:37 IST

Gopala Krishna was suffering from depression, says Eluru DIG

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police G. Pala Raju said on Sunday that the police department will offer a suitable job to Sarpavaram Sub-Inspector (SI) M. Gopala Krishna’s wife, and give other eligible benefits as per rules to his family.

Gopala Krishna, who was attached to Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada district, reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service pistol on May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The police department has lost a good officer. We are trying to ascertain the reasons behind Gopala Krishna’s extreme step,” the DIG said at a press meet on Sunday.

Expressing concern over the comments made by some leaders on the SI’s death, Mr. Pala Raju said such remarks would demoralise the police force and appealed to people to not politicise the incident.

“The police department strongly condemns the false publicity and allegations over the death of the SI. He had worked in Donkarayi, Razole, Kakinada and Sarpavaram police stations, and his track record was good,” the DIG said.

Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by the SI, in which he reportedly mentioned that he was facing some personal issues. The note is being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis,” he said.

“There was no harassment towards the SI in the department. The government will pay the benefits to the bereaved family within ten days,” the DIG said.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that the police are verifying the call data of Gopala Krishna. Investigating officers will try to probe who the officer spoke to on the night of May 12, right before his death.

Notices would be served and action taken against those who are making false allegations regarding the SI’s death, Mr. Pala Raju warned.