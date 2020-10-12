Govt. to introduce energy conservation policy

It elicits views of experts, Central agencies and institutions in this regard

In an attempt to achieve energy security, cost-effective power and strengthen the power sector, the State government is contemplating to introduce a new policy for promotion of the use of the latest and efficient technologies for energy conservation in various sectors, according to a release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

He stated that the Energy Department was eliciting the views of experts and the Central agencies such as Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and institutes such as The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), Central Board of Irrigation and Power and Alliance for Energy Efficient Economy for formulating the policy.

The policy is aimed at conserving energy being used in industries, buildings, civic bodies , agriculture, transport, power utilities, commercial and residential sectors.

According to the BEE report 2018-19, India ranks the highest in terms of growth rate of energy consumption in the world. The consumption is expected to grow and accounts for 11% of the global energy demand by 2040. The energy use is expected to more than double by the same year in the country.

Growing demand

Energy demand will be more in A.P. due to the growth in agriculture activity, industrialisation and urbanisation. In view of this, efficient use of energy assumes importance. Saving of one unit of energy reduces the need for fresh capacity creation by 2 to 2.5 times. Energy efficiency helps meet power requirement apart from reducing fossil fuel consumption.