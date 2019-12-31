Govt. to implement ‘Nadu - Nedu’ in health sector

The State government is gearing up to implement the ‘Nadu - Nedu’ programme in the health sector with an aim to make it vibrant.

National standards

The government plans to implement the programme in a phased manner, and requires at least ₹12,000 crore to achieve the goal and maintain the national-level standards – National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

The government will be spending ₹12,000 crore to ₹13,000 crore, or a little more, on infrastructure, equipment, diagnostics in the next three years.

Tenders soon

The tenders for the sub-centres will be invited shortly. The works are likely begin in the last week of January — in January-February for PHCs and April-May for bigger institutions.

According to sources, the government plans to construct new buildings for the sub-centres in the villages if it is functioning from a rented premises. The existing buildings will also be refurbished wherever required. The district Collectors have been asked to identify suitable land, ideally within the village, for the sub-centres.

There are 7,458 sub-centres across the State. Of these, 5,227 are functioning from rented buildings. The government will have to spend about ₹20 lakh to construct a sub-centre, sources say.

The government, in a similar fashion, has chalked out plans for 1,145 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) located in the rural and tribal areas.

The government plans to upgrade all these PHCs into health and wellness centres. Of these, 125 to 150 PHCs require new buildings and the remaining need repairs. About ₹80 lakh is the estimated cost for each unit.

Funding sources

When contacted, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy says that the construction of sub-centres requires approximately ₹1,000 crore. Of this, ₹600 crore will be met from the National Health Mission (NHM) funds and the remaining from the State budget.

Either NABARD funds, or State government funds will be utilised for the PHCs.

And, for the Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Area Hospitals, the government will have to spend around ₹1,000 crore. This will be taken up with NABARD funding, he says.

A sum of ₹8,500 crore is required for the district hospitals, teaching hospitals, new hospitals and speciality hospitals. Different models such as Externally Aided Project (EAP) and Hybrid Annuity Model are being considered to meet the requirement.

“The government’s endeavour is to maintain the NABH and IPHS standard,” he adds.