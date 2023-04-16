Govt. to host Iftar at Vijayawada’s Vidyadharapuram today, CM to take part

April 16, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government will host an Iftar at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on Monday. Officials concerned inspected the arrangements on Sunday, as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the programme.

Commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, along with ADCP (west) K. Hanumanth Rao, visited the venue, the mini-stadium ground on the bypass road near the RTC depot at Vidyadharapuram.

Mr. Kanthi Rana said all arrangements were made to ensure that no law-and-order and traffic issue arises. He said there would be traffic diversions for three hours from 4 p.m.

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar also inspected the venue and the roads leading to it. He asked officials to spruce up the road from Kanakadurga Varadhi to the venue and ensure proper sanitation on the ground and surrounding areas. About 15,000 people are likely to take part in the Iftar.