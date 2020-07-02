Govt. to help cold storages adopt energy-saving technology

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2020 23:50 IST

Industries Dept. to implement system, later extend it to other MSME

As a first step towards upgrading energy-efficiency technologies in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the State government has decided to implement Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled technology in cold storages to improve their efficiency and competitiveness through effective utilisation of energy.

In this connection, the Industries and Energy Departments jointly conducted a webinar on Thursday with the managements of cold storage units to involve them in the project.

Addressing the participants, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the government was encouraging judicious use of electricity and cost-effective procurement of energy.

In the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, the government laid special focus on strengthening MSMEs which play a pivotal role in employment generation.

The government concentrated on improving the energy efficiency of MSMEs by accelerating adoption of energy-efficient technologies such as IoT-enabled power monitoring systems. Mr. Srikant further said the Industries Department came forward to implement the system in cold storages and extend the same to other MSMEs.

Heavy consumption

Cold storage units consume substantial energy in general due to a complex thermal system that was required to preserve perishable commodities. The number of cold storages in the State was around 272 with a contracted load of 34,000 KVA with an average consumption of 11 MU per month and there was a considerable scope for energy savings.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven said enterprises engaged in energy-intensive operations incurred disproportionately higher costs. In view of this, the MSME sector held immense potential in fostering energy efficiency and upgrading of the technologies in routine processes.

State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy stated in a press release that the Industries Department had come forward to work with SECM in extending IoT-enabled energy-efficiency technology.

AP Cold Storages Association secretary P. Surendra Babu welcomed the initiative and requested the Industries and Energy Departments to facilitate it’s implementation.