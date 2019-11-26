Govt. to go for reverse tendering for Happy Nest project

The State government has decided to go for reverse tendering with regard to Amaravati Happy Nest project.

The government on Monday issued orders (GO.MS.No. 2965) approving the proposal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) to “adopt modalities to be implemented on tender-cum-reverse auctioning process or reverse tendering process.” The orders are subject to the approval of the CRDA.

“The above orders are for the specific purpose of the bids in respect of Amaravati Happy Nest Housing Project only and there shall not be any contractual and legal obligation. The Commissioner, APCRDA shall take necessary action accordingly,” said the government in the GO.

It has been reported in these columns recently that the State government is contemplating reverse tendering for Happy Nest, a modern gated community at Nelapadu village in Capital city Amaravati, shortly. The CRDA officials have “studied the proposal” following a suggestion from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting a couple of months ago.