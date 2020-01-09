Govt. to encourage Indian pompano cultivation

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI-Visakhapatnam) has registered success in cultivation of Indian pompano in a brackishwater pond here, scientifically proving its commercial viability.

CMFRI-Visakhapatnam in-charge scientist Subhadeep Ghosh claimed that this was the first scientific experiment that was successful in the country in the cultivation of the Indian pompano species in the pond.

The harvesting of the Indian pompano cultivation was attended by Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh and officials of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

The NFDB has extended the financial assistance for the experiment which was done by the CMFRI scientists in collaboration with an aqua farmer, Bandi Sunil Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Subhadeep said: “The survival of the Indian pompano has been recorded 95% during the 11-month duration of the crop period. The growth has been recorded maximum of 750 grams in the open pond and one kg in the cage. These results support for the commercial viability for cultivation of the marine species in the ponds.”

Yield and profit

The yield of the Indian pompano was three tons per acre. The profit is estimated between 25-30 % against the input cost per acre.

On the experiment, Mr. Venkataramana said that the State government would explore the possibilities to encourage cultivation of the Indian pompano in the ponds.

“The experiment by the CMFRI has established that the Indian pompano could be considered as an alternative to shrimp. The State government will create awareness among farmers to switch to the Indian pompano cultivation, apart from ensuring supply of the seed by setting up hatcheries,” said Mr. Venkataramana.