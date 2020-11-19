Govt. to distribute milch cattle, sheep and goats to beneficiaries on Nov. 26

GUNTUR

19 November 2020 23:32 IST

The programme will be taken up under YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha

The State government will kick-start a programme to distribute milch cattle, sheep and goats to the eligible beneficiaries on November 26 under the YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha schemes, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Addressing a review meeting on the Animal Husbandary Department on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government wanted to ensure sustainable livelihood for the people of the State.

Under the YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha schemes, 4.86 lakh milch cattle and 2.49 lakh sheep / goats would be given away to the beneficiaries.

Advertising

Advertising

While the cost of each animal is expected to be ₹75,000, the State government will incur an expenditure of ₹5,386 crore for the programme.

“I want you to ensure that the animals are physically verified and all medical tests done under the expert guidance of veterinary doctors before handing them over to beneficiaries. Care should be taken to avoid unnecessary chemicals in cattle feed, and organic feed should be encouraged,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also suggested that representatives of insurance companies and banks should be included in the purchase committee.

Initial phase

Under the two schemes, the State government is planning to distribute 2.11 lakh cows, 2.57 lakh buffaloes, 1.57 lakh sheep and 97,480 goats to the beneficiaries.

In the first phase, Prakasam, Kadapa, and Chittor districts will be covered. The remaining districts will be covered in the second phase.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandary S. Appala Raju, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and officers of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments were present.