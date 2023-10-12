HamberMenu
Govt. to distribute houses to women beneficiaries at Samarlakota today

The Andhra Pradesh government would register the house sites and houses in the names of women beneficiaries to empower them

October 12, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will formally give away the houses built as part of the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme to the beneficiaries at Samarlakota in Kakinada district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would formally hand over the houses to the women beneficiaries at the YSR Jagananna Colony at Samarlakota, an official release said on Wednesday.

The government had taken up construction of 21.76 lakh houses across the State as part of the programme. Of these, the construction of 7.43 lakh houses was completed. The construction of the remaining was on at a brisk pace, the release added.

The government would register the house sites and houses in the names of women beneficiaries to empower them, the release added.

Fulfilling the dream of owning a house, 30.75 lakh house sites were distributed to the beneficiaries in 17,005 Jagananna Colony layouts across the State, it said. The government was spending ₹56,700 crore on construction of 21.76 lakh houses, the release added.

“The government is providing infrastructure such as water, electricity, Internet, drainage, and roads in all Jagananna colonies. Also, social infrastructure such as schools, anganwadi centres and health centres will be provided to make them model colonies,” the release added.

