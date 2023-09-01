Govt. to disburse ₹109 crore to tenant farmers on Sept. 1

September 01, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will release a financial assistance of ₹109.74 crore to the tenant farmers under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM KISAN’ scheme on September 1.

According to an official press release, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Each of the SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmers, numbering 1,46,324, who possess CCR cards, including those cultivating Endowments lands, will be receiving ₹7,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Input subsidy

In addition, the government will also be disbursing ₹11.01 crore as input subsidy to the farmers who lost their crops.

With this, the total assistance provided so far under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’ scheme stands at of Rs.3,943 crore. About 52,57,263 farmers benefited under it in the State.

As far as input subsidy is concerned, the government has so far disbursed ₹1,977 crore to 22.85 lakh farmers in the same season during which the crop loss occurred.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT