Govt. to disburse ₹109 crore to tenant farmers on Sept. 1

Each beneficiary will receive ₹7,500 under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM KISAN’ scheme

September 01, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will release a financial assistance of ₹109.74 crore to the tenant farmers under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM KISAN’ scheme on September 1.

According to an official press release, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Each of the SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmers, numbering 1,46,324, who possess CCR cards, including those cultivating Endowments lands, will be receiving ₹7,500.

Input subsidy

In addition, the government will also be disbursing ₹11.01 crore as input subsidy to the farmers who lost their crops.

With this, the total assistance provided so far under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’ scheme stands at of Rs.3,943 crore. About 52,57,263 farmers benefited under it in the State.

As far as input subsidy is concerned, the government has so far disbursed ₹1,977 crore to 22.85 lakh farmers in the same season during which the crop loss occurred.

