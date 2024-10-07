ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to credit ₹18.70 crore into bank accounts of 21,768 flood victims today

Published - October 07, 2024 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Budameru floods and heavy rain victims filling forms at NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday for getting compensation announced by the State government. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will be remitting by October 7 evening approximately ₹18.70 crore into the bank accounts of 21,768 people, whose properties have been destroyed in floods.

An official release said the money transfer did not happen as there were errors in the details of the victims’ bank accounts, and the same were being rectified.

It would be ensured that no eligible beneficiary was left out of the process and they need not worry about it, as necessary steps were taken, the release added.

