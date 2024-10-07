GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to credit ₹18.70 crore into bank accounts of 21,768 flood victims today

Published - October 07, 2024 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Budameru floods and heavy rain victims filling forms at NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday for getting compensation announced by the State government.

Budameru floods and heavy rain victims filling forms at NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday for getting compensation announced by the State government. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will be remitting by October 7 evening approximately ₹18.70 crore into the bank accounts of 21,768 people, whose properties have been destroyed in floods.

An official release said the money transfer did not happen as there were errors in the details of the victims’ bank accounts, and the same were being rectified.

It would be ensured that no eligible beneficiary was left out of the process and they need not worry about it, as necessary steps were taken, the release added.

Published - October 07, 2024 05:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.