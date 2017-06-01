Govt. to construct 19,000 houses by Sankranti

In the next 15 months, the state government will construct 1.93 lakh houses – about 19,000 will be ready to occupy by Sankranti festival. And, more than 1.20 lakh houses will be constructed in urban areas.

By inviting tenders for the urban housing schemes, the government has set the ball rolling.

The average construction price is pegged at ₹1,567 per sq.ft. though the cost of construction varies from district to district.

Monolithic structure

The houses will be constructed using monolithic concrete construction technology—a method where a structure is monolithically built using homogeneous material.

Plans are afoot to use pre-fabricated technology and shear wall technology.

The houses are being constructed under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Housing for All (HFA) (Urban) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses. Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) has been identified as the nodal agency for the construction in urban areas.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) on ‘Urban Development Policy Reforms in the State’ studied the issues relating to the urban housing on Wednesday.

It would study the aspects like formulation of guidelines, resources mobilization, and policy matters. The experiences from other states were also examined.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the focus would be on infrastructure, indutrialisation and other issues in the urban development policy.

As per the 2001 and 2011 census reports, only 2% of urban development took place in the state. This would be taken into account while making development plans, he felt.

The government wanted to follow the best practices. As a prelude to this, a team of officials visited 29 states to study the housing policies, expenditure involved and standards followed in the construction, said Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.

The houses for weaker sections will be constructed in 300, 365, 430 sq.ft. in ground plus three model.