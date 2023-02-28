ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to construct 1,465 temples in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Endowments Department has sanctioned ₹270 crore under the Common Good Fund for restoration of temples and ‘dhoopa deepa naivedya’ seva, says Minister

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The construction works are going on at a brisk pace at 978 temples, says Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has said that the government has decided to construct 1,465 temples across the State, in addition to the 1,330 temples which are under construction.

Following requests from public representatives, the proposal to construct 200 temples has been cleared. The idea is to ensure that there is no village in the State without a temple, said the Minister.

Addressing the media at Secretariat on February 28 (Tuesday),  Mr. Satyanarayana said that the Endowments Department had sanctioned ₹270 crore under the Common Good Fund (CGF) for the restoration of temples and taking up the ‘dhoopa deepa naivedya’ activities in various temples in the State. Of the sanctioned fund, ₹238.19 crore has been released.

“The Endowments Department is taking steps to ensure that 40% of the revenue generated through the booking of rooms at choultries at Srisailam is given to the temple administration,” said the Minister.

The Minister, who chaired the CGF Committee meeting, said that the government had undertaken the construction of temples in a big way. 

“The SriVani Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the construction of each temple. The construction works are going on at a brisk pace at 978 temples. The works worth ₹68 crore have been undertaken under the CGF, while tenders have been called for the remaining works,” the Minister added.

