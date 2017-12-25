Andhra Pradesh

Govt. to celebrate 60 years of Prakasam barrage

Floral tribute: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao paying floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Floral tribute: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao paying floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Another barrage to come up near Vaikuntapuram

The Andhra Pradesh government will celebrate 60 years of construction of the Prakasam barrage at Durga Ghat on December 29, according to Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons after garlanding the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam at the barrage, Mr. Rao said the Krishna delta would not have been fertile had Sir Arthur Cotton not conceived the idea of building a barrage on the River Krishna and got his vision translated into a reality in 1957, three years after the foundation stone was laid.

The barrage had since been irrigating nearly 13.10 lakh acres in four districts – West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam – through a vast network of 13 canals.

It was also supplying water to Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station since 1979, he said.

Survey under way

Mr. Rao said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given the green signal for the construction of another barrage at Vaikunthapuram, for which a LIDAR survey is being done by Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited.

This new structure would reduce the load on Prakasam barrage and facilitate additional storage of the river water. Mayor Koneru Sridhar, Water Resources Department Apex Council member Alla Gopalakrishna and Krishna Eastern Project Committee Chairman G. Siva Ramakrishna were among those present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 12:58:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-to-celebrate-60-years-of-prakasam-barrage/article22272015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY