Govt. to buy seed directly from farmers

The State government is contemplating setting up soil testing labs in all villages in the State.

The government also plans to purchase seed directly from the farmers through the A.P. Seeds Development Corporation and special agreements with the farmers will be entered into in this regard.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on agriculture on Thursday, said that farmers would be benefited if the seed was purchased directly from them. The government would provide either tabs or cell phones to the village agriculture assistants. Weather observation stations would be set up in about 2,000 villages. Promotional incentives would be given to the farmers cultivating pulses or millets.

‘YSR Polambadi’

‘YSR Polambadi’ programme would be implemented to create awareness among the farmers on the modern techniques of cultivation, the Chief Minister said. The officials said that 1.4% excess rainfall was recorded this season. In view of the excess rainfall, the farmers had taken up cultivation of paddy in 1.12 lakh hectares during the rabi season and that the extent of crop might go up due to the congenial conditions. The farmers would take up cultivation of bengal gram in 5.5 hectares during this season, they said.

Mr. Reddy directed the officials to strengthen the workshops being constructed near the village secretariats and name them as Rythu Bharosa centres. He said only quality seed and fertilizer should be sold at the shops being set up near the workshops.

When Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said that a toll-free number was given to each district to address problems of the farmers, the Chief Minister said they should be solved at the village secretariat level. Mr. Reddy said that if a farmer suffered a loss in the kharif, he should be provided compensation even before the commencement of rabi season.