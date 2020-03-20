Govt. to build nine fishing harbours

VIJAYAWADA

20 March 2020 00:30 IST

The State government will construct nine fishing harbours in two phases with an investment of nearly ₹2,902 crore, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a review meeting on infrastructure and investments on Thursday. Four of them will be built in the initial phase with an investment of ₹1,304 crore and necessary support would be provided to the fishermen for deep sea fishing.

Mr. Jagan ordered that the officials should come up with a proposal for the establishment of an airport in Prakasam district, and complete land acquisition and remaining works of the Bhogapuram airport.

The CM said harbours earmarked for the first phase are Uppada (East Godavari district), Machilipatnam (Krishna), Nizampatnam Phase 2 (Guntur) and Juvvaladinne (Nellore). Harbours at Vadarevu and Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, Budagatlapalem and Edduvanipalem in Srikakulam and modernisation of Visakhapatnam harbour would be undertaken in the second phase.

