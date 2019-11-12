Govt. to blame for sand crisis: Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party MLC Nara Lokesh visited the families of two construction workers who allegedly committed suicide due to lack of work, at Pattikonda on Monday.
Expressing grief over the workers’ deaths, Mr. Lokesh held the ruling YSR Congress Party responsible for the situation. He demanded that the government ensure the families of construction workers are taken care of.
The TDP general secretary alleged that sand prices had skyrocketed after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced the new policy.
Though there were floods in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, they were not facing sand shortage, he added.
On the government’s move to bring in English medium, Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP raised objections when the TDP tried to introduce it.
The government should ascertain first whether there were enough qualified teachers in government schools, he added.
