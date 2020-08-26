Govt. to blame for Dalit activist’s death: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2020 23:24 IST

Whoever raises their voice is being targeted by ruling party, he alleges

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh said the State Government was to blame for the ‘untimely death’ of Dalit activist Om Pratap in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on Wednesday, the TDP general secretary accused the YSRCP leaders in Chittoor district of harassing and abetting the suicide of Om Pratap.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime is taking a heavy toll on the lives of Dalits after coming to power on the back of their votes in the 2019 elections. Om Pratap was forced to end his life just for posting on social media about the oppressive and exploitative liquor policy of the Jagan Reddy regime,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“The ruling party leaders started threatening Om Pratap as he was questioning the implementation of the liquor policy. This eventually led to his death at his native Kanduru village at Somala mandal in Punganur Assembly segment,” he said.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the incident, Mr. Lokesh stressed the need for severe punishment to the senior YSRCP leaders who were responsible for his death. “Ever since Mr. Jagan assumed power in Andhra Pradesh, there has been a series of atrocities against the Dalit community. Do the Dalits have no right to question the misdeeds of this government?” he asked.

Mr. Lokesh went on to name a list of individuals who he alleged were targeted by the ruling party for raising their voice against the government.

“K. Sudhakar, a Dalit doctor, was assaulted in full public view and branded as insane just for raising questions over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another Dalit doctor, Dr. Anitha Rani, was harassed by the ruling party leaders in Chittoor for objecting to their illegal activities. Dalit magistrate S. Ramakrishna was attacked and humiliated for agitating against the injustice meted out by the ruling party leaders. Former Parliamentarian Harsh Kumar, also a Dalit, was jailed for many months just for demanding justice to the victims of the Godavari boat tragedy. Dalit activist Mahasena Rajesh was implicated in false cases for raising his voice against the Jagan regime’s failures and wrongdoings,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.