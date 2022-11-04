Govt. to bear entire expenses of Arudra’s daughter

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take necessary steps for payment of the entire medical bill of Rajulapudi Arudra’s daughter, Sai Lakshmi Chandra, who is suffering from a spinal problem. The officials said that a job would also be provided to her.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials met Ms. Arudra on Friday to convey the Chief Minister’s orders. They said that the government would extend necessary support in case she wanted to sell her property. Stringent action would be taken against the persons who obstructed her in selling the property, they said.

NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, CM Special Secretary Hari Krishna informed her about Mr. Jagan’s decisions. CM secretary Dhannjay Reddy spoke to her at the CMO.