Govt. throwing its weight behind LG Polymers: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote letters to the gas leak victims at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam.
“I had planned to personally meet you and hand over ₹50,000 as financial assistance, but the government is not giving me permission to visit Visakhapatnam,” he said in the letters.
The TDP chief alleged that the YSCRP government had thrown all of its weight behind the LG Polymers management. “Whether or not in the power, the TDP will continue to be on the side of the people. The party will fight to ensure that justice is meted out to to the gas leak victims,” said Mr. Naidu.
In his letters, the TDP chief recalled how one whole flight was cancelled when he was planned to visit Visakhapatnam. “The TDP leaders will visit each of the bereaved families and the assistance are being deposited in their bank accounts,” said Mr. Naidu.
Mr. Naidu urged the victims should move forward with courage and promised all support from the TDP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath