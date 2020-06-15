Govt. throwing its weight behind LG Polymers: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote letters to the gas leak victims at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam.

“I had planned to personally meet you and hand over ₹50,000 as financial assistance, but the government is not giving me permission to visit Visakhapatnam,” he said in the letters.

The TDP chief alleged that the YSCRP government had thrown all of its weight behind the LG Polymers management. “Whether or not in the power, the TDP will continue to be on the side of the people. The party will fight to ensure that justice is meted out to to the gas leak victims,” said Mr. Naidu.

In his letters, the TDP chief recalled how one whole flight was cancelled when he was planned to visit Visakhapatnam. “The TDP leaders will visit each of the bereaved families and the assistance are being deposited in their bank accounts,” said Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu urged the victims should move forward with courage and promised all support from the TDP.