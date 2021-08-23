Govt. telling ‘lies’ on farmers’ nod for meters: TDP

Vijayawada

23 August 2021 23:10 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kondepi MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy has accused the State government of spreading false propaganda on farmers’ consent for fixing power meters to agricultural pump sets in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Swamy said that Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy was telling a blatant lie that 92% farmers in the State had given their consent for fixing of meters to their agricultural pump sets. The government should clarify whether it had taken up any awareness campaign on farm meters in the State till now. The government, instead, was blackmailing farmers that welfare benefits would not be extended to them if they did not agree for meters, he said.

The government was telling lies that it would transfer cash even before electricity readings were taken. If the government was sincere, it would have thought of transferring cash to DISCOMs directly instead of farmers, he said and cautioned that his party would step up the agitation if the decision was not withdrawn.

