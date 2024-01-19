ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. teachers take out rally seeking payment of arrears

January 19, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

United Teachers’ Federation Vizianagaram district president Ramesh Chandra Patnaik and general secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao have urged the government to release all the arrears related to the claims of the provident fund, pay revision commission APGLI and others.

The association organised a rally here on Friday evening to step up pressure on the government over the pending bills. Several school teachers participated in the rally taken out the fort to the clock tower junction.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that many teachers were unable to perform marriages of their daughters and meet medical expenses due to the non-clearance of bills for several years. He said that the association would intensify its agitation if their demands were not met in a few weeks.

