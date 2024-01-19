GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. teachers take out rally seeking payment of arrears

January 19, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

United Teachers’ Federation Vizianagaram district president Ramesh Chandra Patnaik and general secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao have urged the government to release all the arrears related to the claims of the provident fund, pay revision commission APGLI and others.

The association organised a rally here on Friday evening to step up pressure on the government over the pending bills. Several school teachers participated in the rally taken out the fort to the clock tower junction.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that many teachers were unable to perform marriages of their daughters and meet medical expenses due to the non-clearance of bills for several years. He said that the association would intensify its agitation if their demands were not met in a few weeks.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / teachers union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.