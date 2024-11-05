GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. targets inauguration of 100,000 new houses by December

Published - November 05, 2024 02:29 am IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with the Housing Department, emphasising his goal of providing homes for all eligible citizens by 2029. As part of the effort, the State government is preparing for a large-scale event in December, aiming to hand over 1,00,000 new homes to beneficiaries.

During the meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central government for the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 scheme. Since the NDA government came to power, the 58,578 houses were constructed in the State under PMAY Urban and 17,197 houses under PMAY Rural. Officials updated CM Naidu on their preparations for the upcoming December event, where they plan to hand over keys to the newly constructed homes.

Mr. Naidu has set a target to complete an additional 760,000 houses by 2026. The Housing Department had initiated a pilot project using drones to monitor construction quality and measurements, which Mr. Naidu suggested extending to larger housing layouts. To ensure all housing layouts have essential infrastructure, he instructed departments to work in coordination.

Additionally, the Chief Minister approved the deputation of 597 personnel to the Housing Department to strengthen the workforce. Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and senior officials attended the meeting.

November 05, 2024

