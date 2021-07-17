Govt. targets ₹5,000-crore investment in the retail sector in five years

Vijayawada

17 July 2021 23:43 IST

Nodal officers in each District Industries Center to hand-hold retail park developers and enterprises

The Industries and Commerce Department of Andhra Pradesh has targeted to attract new investments amounting to ₹5,000 crore in the retail sector by the year 2026 and create 50,000 additional direct employment opportunities.

The objectives of the AP Retail Parks Policy 2021-26, which has been launched recently, are to give a boost to the organised retail trade and, thereby, increase the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), encourage skill development, create more employment opportunities for all sections in retail trade, and strengthen the existing unorganised retail sector.

Time-bound clearances

The main steps envisaged in the policy are the appointment of nodal officers in each District Industries Center for hand-holding the retail park developers and enterprises, and creation of a customised single desk portal for giving all clearances online in a time-bound manner.

All inspections related to the Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Legal Metrology departments and the Pollution Control Board are proposed to be managed and monitored through a Central Inspection System.

The retail enterprises will be allowed to open every day of the year to cater to the needs of the working class and other classes of customers, provided the employees are given compulsory weekly off on a preferential basis.

‘Mega’ status

Projects involving a fixed capital investment of at least ₹100 crore, or providing more than 5,000 direct employment, will be accorded mega retail park status.

Mega retail park developers will be eligible for reimbursement of 50% of cost of external infrastructure for the park with a cap as indicated – up to ₹3 crore on direct employment of 5,000 to 10,000, ₹4 crore on direct employment of 10,001 to 15,000, and ₹5 crore on employment of 15,001 to 20,000 individuals.

Mega retail parks will be given a reimbursement of 100% of the stamp duty for lease or sale of retail units on first transactions.

Support will be extended for human capital development in collaboration with agencies such as the Retailers’ Association of India and local sourcing encouraged through buyer-seller meets.