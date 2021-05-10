Govt. targeting BCs for supporting TDP: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

10 May 2021 00:19 IST

TDP chief condemns murder of party activist in Kurnool district

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the State government is working with an “ulterior motive of eliminating the TDP activists for questioning the rampant corruption in the State.”

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Naidu alleged that Srinivasulu, a party activist at Nidjuru in Kurnool district, was murdered for not supporting the YSRCP in the recent local body elections.

“How can he be killed for not extending support in the elections?” he asked.

“Members of the Backward Classes are being targeted for continuing to extend their support to the TDP,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“False cases are being filed against the TDP leaders for questioning the illegal activities and large- scale corruption of the ruling party leaders. The police are making false arrests of the party activists,” he alleged.

“While people are suffering a lot because of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister is instigating his party leaders to resort to vendetta politics,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP would stand by the family members of Srinivasulu in this hour of loss and pain, he said.