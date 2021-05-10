Andhra Pradesh

Govt. targeting BCs for supporting TDP: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the State government is working with an “ulterior motive of eliminating the TDP activists for questioning the rampant corruption in the State.”

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Naidu alleged that Srinivasulu, a party activist at Nidjuru in Kurnool district, was murdered for not supporting the YSRCP in the recent local body elections.

“How can he be killed for not extending support in the elections?” he asked.

“Members of the Backward Classes are being targeted for continuing to extend their support to the TDP,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“False cases are being filed against the TDP leaders for questioning the illegal activities and large- scale corruption of the ruling party leaders. The police are making false arrests of the party activists,” he alleged.

“While people are suffering a lot because of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister is instigating his party leaders to resort to vendetta politics,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP would stand by the family members of Srinivasulu in this hour of loss and pain, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 12:21:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-targeting-bcs-for-supporting-tdp-naidu/article34523046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY