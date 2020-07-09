Govt. targeting BC leaders, alleges TDP

The TDP has alleged that the YSRCP government is targeting the backward classes (BCs), the Dalits and the minorities, which is evident from the 348 cases foisted against them in the 13 months of its rule so far.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, TDP MLC Bachula Arjunudu said the government was targeting these sections in a systematic manner so that they would lose their self-confidence.
The YSRCP bore a grudge against these sections as they had expressed their dissent against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “oppressive rule.”
Alleging that BC leaders were specifically being targeted, Mr. Arjunudu said that even senior leaders such as Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Ch. Ayyanna Pathrudu were not spared.
Mr. Patrudu was booked under the Nirbhaya Act for demanding that a photograph be put in its place in the municipal office, he alleged.
“Former Minister Kollu Ravindra, a popular BC leader with a non-controversial political record, has now been implicated in a murder cases and put in jail. This is nothing but political vendetta,” Mr. Arjunudu said.
Referring to the manner in which TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu had been arrested under the ESI scam, he said the party leader could finally be admitted in a private hospital for better treatment after the intervention of the court.
Mr. Atchannaidu had to undergo a second surgery because of the oppressive actions of the government, he alleged.
