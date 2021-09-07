Govt. taking steps to curb seasonal diseases’ spread

Health Minister reviews situation in Guntur

Minister for Health and Family Planning Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani has said that the State government is taking all measures to ensure that seasonal diseases are controlled.

The Minister, along with Home Minister M. Sucharita, District Collector Vivek Yadav and other officials reviewed the situation at SR Sankaran Hall on Monday.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been particular that the efforts should be intensified to ensure that seasonal diseases are not spread and effective measures should be taken after coordinating with other departments. So far, we have recorded 276 dengue cases in Guntur district and 13 malaria cases and most of them are recorded in Guntur Municipal Corporation area. Sanitation drives should be done every day and it has to be ensured that there is no stagnant water in the canals,” said Mr. Srinivas.

The Minister added that a door-to-door fever survey would be conducted in places where there is a high risk of dengue infections, and medical camps would be set up in such areas. He said that Elisa testing kits should be placed in areas where there is high spread of viral fevers.

Ms. Sucharita said that people should immediately consult a doctor and get themselves tested in case they have high fevers. Mr. Vivek Yadav said that seasonal fevers are on the rise since the onset of the monsoon and hotspots have been identified where there are more cases.

Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar said that municipalities should work in close coordination with the health department.

“We have identified 23,000 suspect cases out of which 1,575 have been confirmed to be dengue positive. We will conduct a review in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday,” said the Minister.

Tenali MLA A. Siva Kumar, Director of Health Geetha Prasadini, director Raghavendra Rao and AVVP commissioner Vinod Kumar. Joint Collector K. Sridhar Reddy and officials of various departments were present.