Govt taking all measures to help Uddhanam kidney patients, says Health Minister

A 200-bed super-speciality hospital at Palasa will be ready in all aspects by 2023, says Rajini

Health Minister V. Rajini addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Health Minister V. Rajini has said the government is taking all measures to extend better medical facilities to CKDu-affected Uddhanam patients.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ms. Rajini said the government was taking measures on a war-footing to tackle the kidney problems dogging the people of the Uddhanam region for almost 75 years.

The 200-bed super-speciality hospital at Palasa would be ready in all aspects by 2023. The Uddhanam safe drinking water project taken up at an estimated cost of ₹742 crore would be completed by March 2023, she said.

Ms. Rajini said a tripartite agreement was entered into with the George Institute for Global Health (GGH), The Energy and Research Institute (TERI) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to identify the kidney patients. The team would submit an interim report next week.

Under the safe drinking water project, the government intended to supply water to all the villages in the region through 142 automated water dispensers round the clock.

The government was taking up regular screenings and extending better medical facilities. In all, 18 primary health centres at Icchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Kanchili, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrakottur mandals and five upper primary health centres and six social health centres were working to serve the kidney patients, she added.

Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health J. Nivas and others were present.