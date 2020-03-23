Govt. suspends inter-State public transport with immediate effect

While asserting that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) is in a better position in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic compared with other States, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said inter-State public transport is being suspended with immediate effect as a major step towards lockdown, which is already in force in 12 States.

He advised that private transport also be discouraged and all non-essential commercial establishments be closed up to March 31, and other offices, factories, etc, function with skeleton staff, like the government was doing on a rotation basis.

SSC exams as per schedule’

SSC examinations would be held as per schedule and the whole situation would be reviewed after March 31 by which time the Central government would issue a fresh health advisory.

Addressing media persons at his camp office on Sunday, Mr. Jagan said A.P. has recorded only six cases and the person in Nellore district who was afflicted with the virus had been cured and discharged from the hospital.

The government had so far identified 11,670 foreign returnees and they were not only being tracked but put under rigorous surveillance with the support of the Police Department to ensure that the disease did not spread. Of them, 10,091 were kept in home isolation and 24 were hospitalised, he said, calling for strict adherence to the social distancing measure.

Instructions were issued to set up 100 beds in each constituency for isolation and quarantine and 200 beds each in all district headquarters for providing high-end treatment to the patients.

Mr. Jagan said the government would sternly deal with those selling essential commodities at prices more than what the Collectors would soon stipulate. The violators would sent to jail depending on the seriousness of violations.

‘Assembly session soon’

To help the poor whose livelihood was being affected, ration would be made available before the month-end (March 29) and also one kg dal distributed free of cost in addition to a financial assistance of ₹1,000 per household that would be delivered at their doorsteps on April 4.

The CM said while the State had to eventually go for a complete lockdown, the government has no other option except to hold the Budget session of the Assembly to make money available for regular development programmes and also to tackle the COVID menace. The Assembly session would, therefore, be held at the earliest.